Cowboys Place OT Terence Steele & DT Johnathan Hankins On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they have placed OT Terence Steele and DT Johnathan Hankins on injured reserve.

Steele suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, so this does not come as a surprise.

Steele, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.

In 2022, Steele appeared in and started 13 games for the Cowboys at tackle.

Hankins, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the past two offseasons. Las Vegas traded Hankins to the Cowboys back in October.

In 2022, Hankins appeared in five games for the Raiders and five games for the Cowboys, recording 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense.