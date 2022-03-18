Cowboys Re-Sign LB Luke Gifford

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing LB Luke Gifford to a one-year contract on Friday, according to his agent.

My client Luke Gifford (LB, Nebraska) just agreed to a new 1-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Has been on their roster the last three seasons and wanted to continue getting more defensive playing time while remaining one of their top special teamers. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 18, 2022

Gifford, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in April of last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.

Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract.

In 2021, Gifford appeared 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles.