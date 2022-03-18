Cowboys Re-Sign LB Luke Gifford

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing LB Luke Gifford to a one-year contract on Friday, according to his agent. 

Gifford, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in April of last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.

Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract. 

In 2021, Gifford appeared 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles.

