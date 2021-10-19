Cowboys S Damontae Kazee Arrested, Charged With DWI

The Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys free safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday morning in a Dallas suburb and charged with driving while under the influence.

According to the report, Kazee was pulled over for a traffic violation and police reported noticing physical signs that he had been drinking. Kazee told the officer he had consumed alcohol and he later failed a field sobriety test before being detained.

Kazee has been charged with a DWI, which is a Class B misdemeanor for a first offense.

Kazee posted a $2,500 bond Tuesday and was released from jail.

Kazee, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions this offseason before deciding to sign with Dallas.

In 2021, Kazee has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 17 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.