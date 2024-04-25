NFC Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Rome Odunze, Bears, Cowboys, Lions

Bears

Washington WR Rome Odunze would love to be drafted by Chicago and thinks he would add an extra element to their offense.

“It would be explosive,” Odunze said, via PFT. “Honestly, there’s a lot of weapons on the field in that offense.”

Cowboys

When asked about the Cowboys not having any fourth-round picks, owner Jerry Jones said it’s “very likely” they’ll have an opportunity to gain more picks in the middle of the draft and they are monitoring the trade market to move in either direction.

“It’s very likely to have an opportunity to do that,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team’s site. “Given the right people left on the board, or the wrong people gone off the board, and the right trade…Really, there’s a lot of variables here as to whether you’d go up or down. Obviously, we’d like to have some mid-round picks.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones thinks they are in a great position to take an offensive lineman at No. 24 overall and points out their offensive line unit took a big hit this offseason when losing C Tyler Biadasz and OT Tyron Smith.

“It’s great to be drafting a position when there’s a lot of them,” Stephen Jones said. “Quantity. If you’re where we are, of course it’s the 24th pick, but my point is if you can go in and it happens to fit need and there is a long number of them in the draft, that’s fortuitous. That’s a good thing to have happen. If you look at attrition, if you talk about where it hits us the hardest. It’s the guys we lost in the offensive line.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is eager to land a running back in the upcoming draft.

“My God, I hope we can get one of these running backs,” McCarthy said. “It would be great to add it to the room. But I don’t believe that these draft picks are just absolutely starters. I don’t succumb to an 11-man roster because it’s not the reality of how this thing works. I think the fact that we’re in a 17-game schedule, it’s even more exemplified. It’s going to take them all to get to where we want to go to.”

Lions

After receiving his four-year, $120 million extension, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said their team’s No. goal is to win next year’s Super Bowl.

“My goals for next year are definitely going to be loftier goals than last year, but I want to win the Super Bowl,” St. Brown, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “That’s goal No. 1 for me, for our whole team, is to get that Super Bowl. We’re hungry, we’re ready for it. We came up short last year, but we feel like we’re ready for it. We’ve got the guys on this team. We’ve been before now; we know what it looks like, and it starts now for us.”

Per Pro Football Talk, St. Brown’s deal includes a $16.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.366 million, $8.3 million, $27.5 million, $23.37 million and $35.4 million.

St. Brown’s base salaries in 2024 and 2025 are fully guaranteed. His 2026 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in 2025. His 2027 base salary includes $14.834 million guaranteed for injury at signing, half of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2026 and the other half in 2027.

The deal also includes a guaranteed $8.5 million option bonus in 2025. From 2025-2028, there is an annual $100,000 offseason roster bonus and up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Lions HC Dan Campbell said they aren’t ruling out the possibility of trading out of the first round for more picks: “It’s one sleep and then you get two picks. … If our guy’s not there, we will move back, so I’m just preparing the fans. Be ready. You never know what’s gonna happen here.” (Chris Burke)