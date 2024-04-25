NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When asked about the Cowboys LT Tyron Smith and C Tyler Biadasz on the open market, executive Stephen Jones responded they needed to “evolve” their offensive line and move on from Smith.

“We just think you have to continue to evolve as an offensive line. Certainly, you hate to lose a player like Tyron Smith, who’s in my opinion going to be a Hall of Famer. I think he’s going to be wearing a yellow jacket. But at the same time, unfortunately, Tyron’s had to miss a lot of games, and at some point, you have to make those tough decisions,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken.

As for Biadasz, Jones said he earned a good contract from the Commanders, similar to how Connor McGovern played for them before landing with the Bills.

“Certainly, you hate to lose Tyler at center in terms of what he had done for us. But at some point there, you’ve got to make a tough decision that we can have him go to another team, and we can replace him hopefully and have a center who’s better. We like the young guys that we’ve brought in over the years, not unlike Connor McGovern. [He] stepped up after being a backup for three years. He stepped up and played really good at guard and then got awarded a contract in Buffalo,” Jones said.

Jones expressed confidence in OL Matt Waletzko, T.J. Bass and Asim Richards.

“We have guys like [Matt] Waletzko and Asim Richards — young players who are on the come. T.J. Bass played really well for us last year. Obviously, they are guys that our fans aren’t as acquainted with as much because they hadn’t played as much, but we feel they can step up, not unlike Tyler did as a rookie at center and play really well.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy hired Don Yee as his new representation. McCarthy is notably entering the final year of his contract.

hired Don Yee as his new representation. McCarthy is notably entering the final year of his contract. Schefter mentions that Yee also represents Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh, Broncos HC Sean Payton , Tom Brady , among other NFL clients.

Broncos HC , , among other NFL clients. NFL Media’s Jane Slater says Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton and Duke OL Graham Barton are the two offensive linemen to keep an eye on for the Cowboys in the first round, along with Georgia OT Amarius Mims .

and Duke OL are the two offensive linemen to keep an eye on for the Cowboys in the first round, along with Georgia OT . She adds if Guyton and Barton are off the board, the Cowboys could look to trade down and target Texas RB Jonathon Brooks , who they have some concern might be poached by the Eagles before they get the chance to pick at No. 56.

, who they have some concern might be poached by the Eagles before they get the chance to pick at No. 56. Slater also mentions the Cowboys could look to trade up if a tackle gets pushed down the board by a run at another position.

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is enthusiastic about having continuity within the coaching staff.

“I think as a player, I definitely yearn for the sustainability and the consistency there. … As a quarterback, I yearn for those things in a playcaller and a quarterback coach because you kind of see how consistency in those areas can breed excellence,” Hurts said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I find myself in a situation very similar to college in terms of having a constantly revolving door in terms of coordinators and coaches. But I’ve always managed to have success in it, so that’s always been a good thing, because you’ve been able to learn from people and apply it.”

Giants

Regarding the NFL banning the hip-drop tackle, Giants LB Bobby Okereke said defenders must be aware and there will have to be an “acclimation period” for players.

“Yeah, it’s definitely another thing for us to be aware of as defenders,” Okereke said, via ProFootballTalk. “You know, it’s tough. They tell you, run your feet on tackles so you can run through this guy. At the end of the day, our job is to get the guy down. You know, it’ll be an emphasis for us in training camp going forward, focusing on that. I assume it will be an acclimation period for all of us.”