Eagles Trying Out Four Players Including WRs John Ross & Jakeem Grant

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting four veteran players for tryouts during their rookie minicamp this week, according to Jimmy Kempski.

The full list includes:

Grant, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

Miami restructured that contract entering the 2021 season before he was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. He was testing the free agent market when he signed a three-year, $13.8 million deal with Cleveland, which he restructured in 2023.

Grant has missed the last two seasons due to injury.

In 2021, Grant appeared in four games for the Dolphins and 11 games for the Bears, recording 11 receptions for 132 yards (12.0 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with five rushing attempts for 33 yards. He also recorded 539 kickoff return yards and 309 punt return yards and a touchdown.

Ross, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2021.

Ross wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season but signed with the Chiefs on a futures deal at the beginning of 2023. The Chiefs placed him on the retired list during the summer and later cut him.

In 2021, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 224 yards receiving and one touchdown.