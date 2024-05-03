Eagles Sign Sixth-Round WR Johnny Wilson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve officially signed sixth-round WR Johnny Wilson to a rookie contract on Friday. 

Wilson is the first player from the Eagles’ 2024 class to sign his rookie deal:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note
1 22 Quinyon Mitchell CB  
2 40 Cooper DeJean CB  
3 94 Jalyx Hunt DE  
4 127 Will Shipley RB  
5 152 Ainias Smith WR  
5 155 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB  
5 172 Trevor Keegan OG  
6 185 Johnny Wilson WR Signed
6 190 Dylan McMahon OG  

 

Wilson, 23, began his college career at Arizona State. He spent two years at ASU before transferring to Florida State for the 2022 season.

Wilson was a third-team All-ACC select as a senior.

For his career, Wilson caught 102 passes for 1,757 yards and eight touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 31 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply