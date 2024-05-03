Eagles Sign Sixth-Round WR Johnny Wilson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve officially signed sixth-round WR Johnny Wilson to a rookie contract on Friday.

Wilson is the first player from the Eagles’ 2024 class to sign his rookie deal:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Quinyon Mitchell CB 2 40 Cooper DeJean CB 3 94 Jalyx Hunt DE 4 127 Will Shipley RB 5 152 Ainias Smith WR 5 155 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB 5 172 Trevor Keegan OG 6 185 Johnny Wilson WR Signed 6 190 Dylan McMahon OG

Wilson, 23, began his college career at Arizona State. He spent two years at ASU before transferring to Florida State for the 2022 season.

Wilson was a third-team All-ACC select as a senior.

For his career, Wilson caught 102 passes for 1,757 yards and eight touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 31 games.