Eagles Sign Sixth-Round WR Johnny Wilson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve officially signed sixth-round WR Johnny Wilson to a rookie contract on Friday.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 3, 2024
Wilson is the first player from the Eagles’ 2024 class to sign his rookie deal:
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|22
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|2
|40
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|3
|94
|Jalyx Hunt
|DE
|4
|127
|Will Shipley
|RB
|5
|152
|Ainias Smith
|WR
|5
|155
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|5
|172
|Trevor Keegan
|OG
|6
|185
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|6
|190
|Dylan McMahon
|OG
Wilson, 23, began his college career at Arizona State. He spent two years at ASU before transferring to Florida State for the 2022 season.
Wilson was a third-team All-ACC select as a senior.
For his career, Wilson caught 102 passes for 1,757 yards and eight touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 31 games.
