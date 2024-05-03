Eagles Place OL Le’Raven Clark On IR, Sign Seven Players

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they placed OL Le’Raven Clark on injured reserve and signed seven undrafted free agents on Friday.
We've added the following Rookie Free Agents and placed T Le'Raven Clark on Injured Reserved. pic.twitter.com/DhiANKmzHt
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 3, 2024
The full list of players includes:
- OT Gottlieb Ayedze
- TE McCallan Castles
- OT Anim Dankwah
- DT Gabe Hall
- RB Kendall Minton
- S Andre’ Sam
- OT Laekin Vakalahi
Philadephia was awarded an international roster exemption for Vakalahi.
Clark, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.
The Eagles signed Clark to a contract, but he was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. Clark would later have brief stints with the Titans and Steelers before returning to the Eagles.
Clark was cut last year and re-signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad.
