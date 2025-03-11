Cowboys Signing DL Solomon Thomas

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are signing veteran DL Solomon Thomas to a contract.

Thomas is inking a two-year deal that can max out at $8 million, per Schefter.

Thomas, 29, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $28.15 million rookie contract when the 49ers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Thomas was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

From there, Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets in 2022 before re-signing to another one-year deal each of the past two seasons.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.