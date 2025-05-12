Cowboys Signing Fifth-Round RB Jaydon Blue

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are signing fifth-round RB Jaydon Blue to a rookie contract.

Blue is the eighth Cowboys’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal. Here’s a look at where all Dallas’ draft picks stand:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Tyler Booker G Signed 2 44 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE 3 76 Shavon Revel CB Signed 5 149 Jaydon Blue RB Signed 5 152 Shemar James LB Signed 6 204 Ajani Cornelius OT Signed 7 217 Jay Toia DT Signed 7 239 Phil Mafah RB Signed 7 247 Tommy Akingbesote DT Signed

Archer adds the deal is for four years, worth $4.627 million with a $427,068 signing bonus.

Blue, 21, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons.

During his three-year college career, Blue appeared in 38 games and rushed 214 times for 1,161 yards (5.4 YPC) and 11 touchdowns to go along with 56 receptions for 503 yards and another seven scores.