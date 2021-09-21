Cowboys To Release K Lirim Hajrullahu From PS

Michael Gehlken reports the Dallas Cowboys are releasing K Lirim Hajrullahu from their practice squad.

The move is a result of K Greg Zuerlein‘s strong performance on Sunday, when he made a game-winning 56-yard field goal.

Hajrullahu, 30, has kicked and punted in the CFL since 2014, including stints with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hajrullahu worked out for the Seahawks in January of 2020 but ultimately returned to the CFL. The Rams signed him to a contract in April only to waive him coming out of training camp.

From there, Hajrullahu signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad but was released due to issues with his visa. He returned on a futures deal for 2021 but Carolina cut him back in March.

Hajrullahucaught on with the Cowboys during camp but was waived a few weeks later. Dallas then signed Hajrullahu onto their practice squad last week.

In 2019, Hajruhallu made 47-55 field goal attempts (85.5 percent) with a long of 56 yards for the Tiger-Cats. He also punted 106 times with a 43.1 average and a long of 62 yards.