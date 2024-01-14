Cowboys Likely To Look To Extend Dak Prescott Before March

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott will likely try to finalize a new deal before the start of free agency in early March.

Rapoport says Prescott’s deal was designed to be reworked at about this point, as he’s set to count nearly $60 million toward the cap in 2024.

Bringing that number down via an extension is the best way for Dallas to create cap room to operate this offseason, even if it means making Prescott one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football, perhaps even the highest.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid player at $55 million per year. Prescott has both a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause, so Dallas won’t have a lot of leverage in negotiations.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Prescott as the news is available.