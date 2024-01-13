Dan Quinn & Mike MacDonald Expected To Be Among Candidates For Seahawks’ HC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Ravens DC Mike MacDonald are expected to be among the candidates to get interviews for the Seahawks’ head-coaching job.

Reports and speculation have centered around Quinn being the name to watch for Seattle considering his ties to the team and GM John Schneider, who is leading the search.

However, should Quinn not be in play for Seattle, Macdonald could be an interesting option, as he’s been one the most popular coaching candidates this cycle.

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We will have more news on both the Seahawks as it becomes available.