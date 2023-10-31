Davante Adams Approached Raiders About Trade In October, Team Told Him No

According to Jordan Schultz, Raiders WR Davante Adams approached the team about the possibility of a trade earlier in October.

However, the Raiders told Adams at the time they were not trading him. Las Vegas has repeatedly made that stance clear publicly and privately over the past few weeks.

Vincent Bonsignore reports Adams has not requested a trade, and Schultz didn’t report that either to be clear.

Yet the team’s continued struggles on offense and Adams’ visible frustration with the situation have not made the situation any less tense.

The NFL trade deadline is today at 4 p.m. and it would be challenging to trade Adams before then. Both sides have more limited options after that until the end of the season, but it does not seem like this relationship is sustainable unless things change.

Adams, 30, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2023, Adams has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 39 passes for 471 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Adams as it becomes available.