Deal Between Cowboys & OT La’el Collins Not Finalized

According to Jane Slater, the Cowboys and veteran OT La’el Collins have yet to finalize a contract after bringing him in for a workout this week.

Although it was reported Dallas signed Collins to their practice squad, Slater’s source indicates the veteran tackle had a “good workout” but the Cowboys haven’t given him a contract just yet.

Slater writes a deal is still possible, but there’s been no explanation as to why a move hasn’t become official. If Dallas does sign Collins, Slater’s source explained he’d be a depth addition and not have an “immediate impact.”

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

