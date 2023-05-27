DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Chiefs, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots, Saints

Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN hasn’t gotten the sense that the Chiefs are desperate for receiver help such as DeAndre Hopkins .

Interestingly enough, Fowler mentions that the Chiefs believe Kadarius Toney can be their No. 1 receiver and they have used second-round picks on Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice.

Cowboys

According to Jeremy Fowler, it isn’t a “slam dunk” the Cowboys will get involved in the bidding for WR DeAndre Hopkins .

However, if the price is right, Fowler could see the Cowboys have interest.

Hopkins would give the Cowboys a solid set of receivers alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Jets

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentions that the Jets "appear open to adding another target for Aaron Rodgers."

According to Fowler, the Jets were "very close" to signing Odell Beckham Jr before the Ravens closed the deal.

If the Jets need cap space, Fowler believes they could lose to rework a veteran contract such as C.J. Mosley or Corey Davis.

Patriots

Jeremy Fowler writes that he doesn't get the sense that DeAndre Hopkins is eager to reunite with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

However, Fowler expects money to be a big driver in where Hopkins ends up and the Patriots have clearly been looking for receiver help for Mac Jones.

Saints

Jeremy Fowler makes the case for the Saints entering the mix for WR DeAndre Hopkins.

He mentions that they could use a running mate for Chris Olave with Michael Thomas dealing with injuries the past few years. The Saints have around $13.6 million of cap room to work with, which gives them a bit of a leg up over some of the other teams linked to Hopkins.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him on Friday.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.