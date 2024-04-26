AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Joe Alt, Brock Bowers, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders

Chiefs

The Chiefs selected WR Xavier Worthy at pick No. 31 in the draft after adding WR Marquise Brown in free agency. Kansas City GM Brett Veach is all in on speed and showed it by grabbing the player with the fastest 40-yard dash time ever at the combine.

“It’s a speed game and the more speed you have on the field, the harder it is for defenses to take away different elements of the game,” Veach said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “Anytime you can add speed and add a guy with that type of versatility, I think you’re going to be interested. Just our ability to play vertical and have speed on the field at all times and having Xavier and Hollywood . . . I think as the season goes on here, I think we’ll have just an offense that can attack in multiple different ways and always keep defenses guessing.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh reflected on taking first-round OT Joe Alt, saying they view offensive linemen as “weapons” for their system.

“Offensive linemen we look at as weapons,” Harbaugh said, via ChargersWire. “When we talk about attacking on offense… Offensive line is the tip of the spear.”

As for whether Alt will take Trey Pipkins’ right tackle role, Harbaugh said they will play the best five linemen available.

“Don’t rule anything out, who’s going to play where. We’re going to play the best five that we have on the team.”

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said Alt is still “growing and maturing” as a player but has a lot of upside.

“You’re talking about a guy who’s still growing and maturing,” Hortiz said. “The upside with him is tremendous.”

Raiders

Raiders GM Tom Telesco said they elected to take Georgia TE Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall given he was the best player available and was a “consensus guy” to their draft room.

“You try and stick to [best player available] when you can,” said Telesco, via RaidersWire. “It’s harder than you think sometimes because you’re adding to the football team, and we know where we are today. We are looking for today and the future. But a player like Brock, just the scouting staff, where they have him, what they thought about him, what the coaching staff thought. He’s really a pretty consensus guy.”

Telesco said they still think highly of second-year TE Michael Mayer but felt Bowers gave them a good opportunity to add a playmaker.

“We love Michael Mayer. I love Michael Mayer. He’s a really good player, He’s going to take another big jump this year,” Telesco said. “But we had a chance to add another dimension to the offense, whether it’s tight end, hybrid receiver, whatever it is. We need more playmakers on that side of the ball, so he’s going to help us there. High level player in college, true junior, very young, still developing, but he’s got some natural football skills combined with some high level athletic ability and speed.”