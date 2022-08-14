Dolphins CB Trill Williams Out For Season With Torn ACL

Doug Kyed reports that Dolphins CB Trill Williams will miss the season after tearing his ACL in the first preseason game.

Williams, 22, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and opted out midway through the 2020 season due to injuries, later going undrafted.

The Saints signed Williams to a rookie contract shortly after the draft but cut him with a failed physical designation. He was later claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins.

During his three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, ten deflections, and four interceptions.

In 2021, Williams appeared in one game for the Dolphins but recorded no statistics.

We will have more news on Williams as it becomes available.