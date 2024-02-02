Dolphins Discussing Contract Extension With Tua Tagovailoa’s Reps

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN at the Pro Bowl that his representatives have been in talks with the team about a potential contract extension.

“There’s been communication,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the thing with that right now is I’m just letting the team talk to my agent and let them work that out.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said after the season was out that getting a deal done is one of their offseason goals.

“The goal is to have him here long term playing at a high level,” Grier said. “That’s always the goal, and we’ll continue to communicate with him through the offseason here. Like we’ve always said in the past, you guys know me, we don’t really talk in the media through all that stuff, so we’ll just keep all those talks internal and with his reps.”

The Dolphins could always wait to get a deal done, as they have their franchise tag available in 2025. However, it sounds like Miami’s preference would be to do a deal this offseason.

Tagovailoa, 25, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins did, however, pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.