Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa Extension An Offseason Goal

Dolphins GM Chris Grier was asked about the team pursuing a long-term extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. Grier made it clear that getting a deal done is one of their offseason goals.

“We’ve had conversations [with his agent] throughout the year,” Grier said, per Adam Beasley. “The goal is to have him here long-term, playing at a high level.”

The Dolphins could always wait to get a deal done, as they have their franchise tag available in 2025. However, it sounds like Miami’s preference would be to do a deal this offseason.

Tagovailoa, 25, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins did, however, pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.