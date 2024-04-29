AFC Notes: Terron Armstead, Drake Maye, Joe Milton, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier was asked about veteran LT Terron Armstead’s reaction to the team drafting OL Patrick Paul during the second round on Friday. Fins HC Mike McDaniel also weighed in, with the duo joking that Paul is large enough to fill a hallway.

“Terron is fantastic dealing with it,” Grier said, via Pro Football Talk. “We felt strong that we didn’t need to communicate with him on this because he knows — he’s always like ‘take an offensive lineman.’ The cool thing about him is he loves to mentor these guys. . . . He spends a lot of time and likes to pass it on to the younger guys. He will be very enthused to work with him, and we’re excited that Patrick is the right kind of person to come in and work with our group.”

“It’s funny, we kind of knew Terron would be excited,” McDaniel added. “How Terron views himself and how he’s become such a player in this league is Terron’s not worried about someone outplaying him. Just like how he came out from a small school and had people invest in him, he loves paying it forward. He’ll be the most excited. He might already have a jersey of his.”

“The first thing Mike and everyone joked about when he came on his visit, he fills up the hallway when he walked in,” Grier said of Paul.

“No, seriously,” McDaniel joked. “It’s like more of the hallway is filled than not.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the running back competition heading into the season, especially after the team added Tennesee RB Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the draft.

“I think all players benefit,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s supreme urgency to do right with the ball if you deserve to have it. Yeah, the competition is fierce. I’m fired up because we have a group of competitors that will satisfy the thirst for them. It will be fierce. Depth comes into question each and every year, so you’re always looking for a full roster.”

Patriots

When the Patriots drafted Tennesee QB Joe Milton in the sixth round of the draft, they added a fifth quarterback to their room entering the new season.

Milton was considered by some to have the strongest arm in the draft and plans to compete for a spot on the team this coming season. However, he was asked if he would consider switching to tight end and wasn’t a fan of the idea.

“You are the first person I have actually heard that from, to be real with you. But, that will never happen,” Milton said, via Pro Football Talk.

Patriots

Not only did the Patriots select North Carolina QB Drake Maye third overall on Thursday, but they also added Tennesee QB Joe Milton in the sixth round. Pats HC Jerod Mayo isn’t sure if the team will keep five quarterbacks on the roster going into the season as they also have Bailey Zappe, Nathan Rourke, and Jacoby Brissett.

“Well, that’s yet to be seen,” Mayo said, via Pro Football Talk. “At this current time, we’re still on the phone right now with potential free agents coming up here soon. We’ll see how all the dominos kind of play out, but at the same time, you want to have a strong group. You want to have a strong room. I would say the way it looks now, we have a very strong room.”