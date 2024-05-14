AFC Notes: Olu Fashanu, Matthew Slater, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins grabbed fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright in the draft to add to an RB room with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Miami HC Mike McDaniel believes the talent in the room will push each of them to their absolute best with a little competition.

“I think all players benefit,” McDaniel said, via The Coachspeak Index. “There’s supreme urgency to do right with the ball if you deserve to have it. Yeah, the competition is fierce. I’m fired up because we have a group of competitors that will satisfy the thirst for them. It will be fierce.”

Jets

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, people around the league believe the Jets were “pretty set” on taking OT Olu Fashanu at No. 10 overall unless WR Rome Odunze was available.

at No. 10 overall unless WR was available. As for TE Brock Bowers, Fowler notes there was “consideration” from New York, but it wasn’t major.

Fowler notes there was “consideration” from New York, but it wasn’t major. Fowler writes the Jets were also “very high” on OT Troy Fautanu , but they had concerns about his “long-term durability.”

, but they had concerns about his “long-term durability.” Fowler also reports Jets GM GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh were ecstatic about trading up to select third-round WR Malachi Corley at No. 65 overall and they were monitoring him for a trade as high as No. 40 overall.

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said former ST ace Matthew Slater is on the staff as a football advisor.

“Yeah, Slate is on the staff and I am happy about that,” Mayo said, via Around The NFL. “You know, we came in together in 2008. Who ever would have thought, I always joke with him, like when we were in that room for rookie minicamp, that he would have a gold jacket one day? And hopefully he does get that gold jacket. But, he is an advisor for me on all things football, and honestly, the things off the field. He is a very smart individual and I would say we see most things the same way. And at the same time, I know he is a guy that will be honest with me. Once you put the head coach hat on, it is hard to find people that are honest with you.“