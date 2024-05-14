Dolphins Sign Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed OL Ireland Brown and CB Jason Maitre.

Brown and Maitre were both UDFAs who signed after impressing during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Brown spent one season at Boston College and then transferred to Rutgers for the final four years of his collegiate career. After spending his sophomore season in 2020 on the defensive line, he moved to the offensive line where he made starts at center and left guard.

In his career, Brown made 11 starts at center and six starts at left guard. He appeared in eight games in 2023 but didn’t make any starts.