Dolphins Hosted CB Bryce Callahan For Visit

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins brought in free agent CB Bryce Callahan for a visit on Thursday, according to Field Yates

Bryce Callahan

Callahan, 31, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2015. He was waived a few weeks into his rookie season and later signed to the team’s practice squad before later being called up.

The Bears re-signed him on a one-year deal restricted deal in 2018 before allowing him to leave for Denver in free agency the following year. 

The Chargers signed Callahan to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. 

In 2022, Callahan appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 47 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.

