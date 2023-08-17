Dolphins Hosted CB Bryce Callahan For Visit

The Miami Dolphins brought in free agent CB Bryce Callahan for a visit on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Callahan, 31, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2015. He was waived a few weeks into his rookie season and later signed to the team’s practice squad before later being called up.

The Bears re-signed him on a one-year deal restricted deal in 2018 before allowing him to leave for Denver in free agency the following year.

The Chargers signed Callahan to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Callahan appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 47 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.

