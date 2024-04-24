AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill, Teair Tart, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Following the trade of WR Stefon Diggs and the releases of other key veterans, the Bills lost significant contributors this offseason. Buffalo QB Josh Allen is embracing the idea of a youth movement.

“I don’t think it’s a wrong thing or a bad thing to get younger,” Allen said, via Alec White of the team’s website. “I think that, as a coaching staff, as a leader, to be able to come in and kind of mold these guys into the team that you want to be, I think there’s a very exciting opportunity.”

Bills owner Terry Pegula on potentially selling a non-controlling stake in the franchise: “The Pegula family has retained Allen & Company to explore the potential sale of a non-controlling, minority interest in the Bills. These discussions only involve the Bills and no other team.” (Ian Rapoport)

Pegula continued: "No investment would be possible without Terry Pegula and the Pugula family maintaining a controlling interest in the team… Neither the team nor the Pegula family are able to comment further at this point." (Rapoport)

Bills QB Josh Allen talked about helping the team regain focus after the large turnover this offseason: “I think it’s an opportunity for myself to grow as a leader and to bring along some of these young guys and new guys that we’ve brought into our team. That’s an opportunity, frankly, that I’m very excited about. It’s something that’s going to be very challenging, but I’m very willing to do it.” (Albert Breer)

Free agent S Micah Hyde isn't sure about playing next year, but he "doesn't imagine it being for any team but the Bills." (Maddy Glab)

In the postseason loss at Kansas City, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill went viral for getting thrown to the ground by former Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed. Hill explained how HC Mike McDaniel called him out after and implored him to lead by example.

“The play against Sneed,” Hill said, via FinsXtra on X. “The Chiefs, everybody see this play against the Chiefs. When the mutherfucker slammed me to the floor? He called me out. He like, “‘Reek, bro, you’re supposed to be the fucking best player in the fucking league and you got this guy putting hands all over you like that. We pay you all this money for what?’ And for me, I love shit like that. I’m gonna take that shit to heart and I’m gonna get better from it.”

“That’ll never happen again to me in my life, man. You feel me? If a mutherfucker cannot hold me accountable, I feel like I’m not gonna be able to get better, you know what I’m saying? Like, obviously, the coaches can bypass that, you know what I’m saying, and just be like, ‘Ah, he’ll get better from it.’ But if he’s not saying nothing, like the other guys in the locker room, they’re gonna look at it as, ‘Oh, if Reek can do it, I can do it.’ And that’s not getting the team better.”

New Dolphins DT Teair Tart was unhappy with his role last season with the Titans which led to some attitude and effort issues at practice. Tart addressed the situation and believes a new home will allow him to feel comfortable and thrive.

“I think I just needed a culture change,” Tart said, via Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network. “I think it was just better to not be a part of the situation anymore. I was in Tennessee four years. I never had work ethic questions, work ethic issues, until I asked for a release.”

“[The Dolphins] expect me to be competitive, spirited. I’m not afraid to show emotion out there on the field and, and really get after it and compete and, you know I’m really just excited for a new beginning.”