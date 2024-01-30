Dolphins Interviewing Texans LBs Coach Chris Kiffin For DC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins plan to interview Texans LBs coach Chris Kiffin for their defensive coordinator job on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Dolphins job:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

(Interview) Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich (Interview)

(Interview) Dolphins OLBs coach Ryan Slowik (Interview)

(Interview) Dolphins LB coach Anthony Camponile (Interview)

(Interview) Former Bills HC Leslie Frazier (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DL coach/assistant HC Anthony Weaver (Interview)

(Interview) Texans LBs coach Chris Kiffin (Interview)

Kiffin, 42, began his coaching career at Idaho as an assistant in 2005. From there he worked for a number of schools including Ole Miss, Nebraska, USC, Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic.

The 49ers hired Kiffin as a pass rush specialist in 2018. He spent three years as the Browns DL coach before the Texans hired him as their LBs coach last year.