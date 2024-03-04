Dolphins Not Tagging DT Christian Wilkins

Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins have decided not to use the franchise tag on DT Christian Wilkins, meaning he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next week.

Miami changed course in recent days after indicating the plan was to tag Wilkins to try and keep him.

Wilkins would have made $20.9 million in 2024 on the one-year contract and it would have given the two sides until mid-July to work out a potential extension.

Instead, Wilkins will be one of the top free agents available this offseason.

Wilkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a career-high nine sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.