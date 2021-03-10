Dolphins Officially Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they’ve officially released veteran LB Kyle Van Noy.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Van Noy will create $4.125 million in dead money for the Dolphins.

Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel is expected to step into a larger role and replace Van Noy.

Van Noy, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

In 2020, Van Noy appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.