Dolphins Promote CB Jamal Perry To Active Roster

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve elevated cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Perry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2017. He later signed on with the Eagles, but last just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Perry was on and off of the Patriots’ practice squad before signing on with the Dolphins last year.

In 2021, Perry has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.