Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Head & Neck Injuries, Transported To Hospital

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury during Thursday’s game against the Bengals after being slammed to the turf on a sack.

The Dolphins have already ruled Tagovailoa out for the game with head and neck injuries:

Injury Update | Tua Tagovailoa is out of the game with head and neck injuries. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Miami also announced that Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The good news is that he is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa’s back and head both hit the turf hard and both teams surrounded him before he was taken off.

Tagovailoa was questionable this week with a back injury. However, the hit he took against the Bills last week looked more in line with a head injury and even prompted an investigation from the NFL.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

Entering today’s game, Tagovailoa had appeared three games for the Dolphins and thrown for 739 yards to go with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.