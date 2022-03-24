Dolphins Re-Sign ERFA RB Salvon Ahmed

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed officially signed his exclusive rights tender for the 2022 season on Thursday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Ahmed, 23, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020.

In 2021, Salvon Ahmed appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 149 yards on 54 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 117 yards receiving and no touchdowns.