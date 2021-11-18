Dolphins Re-Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To PS, Release QB Jake Dolegala

The Dolphins announced they have re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, Miami released QB Jake Dolegala.
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Javaris Davis
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- LB Milo Eifler
- DT Benito Jones
- WR Kirk Merritt
- G Adam Pankey
- DT Durval Queiroz (International)
- T Kion Smith
- OL Roderick Johnson
- WR Travis Fulgham
- LB Vince Biegel
- RB Duke Johnson
- C Evan Boehm
- DT Andrew Billings
- LB Kobe Jones
- QB Jake Luton
- S Sheldrick Redwine
Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.
Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad but was released again and caught on with the Panthers practice squad.
In 2021, Redwine has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.
