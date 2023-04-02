Dolphins Reportedly Open To Trading WR Cedric Wilson

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are open to the idea of trading WR Cedrick Wilson.
Wilson, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.
Dallas brought Wilson back on a restricted free agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He was then testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Dolphins.
In 2022, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and caught 12 passes for 136 yards and zero touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!