Xavien Howard Fully Cleared For Football Activities

Tom Pelissero reports that former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is fully cleared for football activities, according to a letter his doctor sent to NFL teams.

He is currently a free agent but was dealing with a foot injury throughout last season.

Howard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

He had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension.

The Dolphins are expected to designate him as a post-June 1 release.

In 2023, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, and 12 pass defenses.

We’ll have more regarding Howard as the news is available.