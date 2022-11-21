Dolphins Sign DL R.J. McIntosh To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to their practice squad.
Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:
- CB Kalon Barnes
- OL James Empey
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Porter Gustin (Injured)
- WR Braylon Sanders
- WR Freddie Swain (Injured)
- DT Josiah Bronson
- T Kion Smith
- DB Tino Ellis
- DT Jaylen Twyman
- RB La’Mical Perine
- WR Calvin Jackson
- DB Jamal Perry
- OT Grant Hermanns
- C Lamont Gaillard
- FB Jake Bargas
- LB Brennan Scarlett
- DL R.J. McIntosh
McIntosh, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,489,516 contract that included a $321,468 signing bonus with the Giants when he was waived in August.
The Saints claimed McIntosh off of waivers but cut him coming out of training camp. He signed with the Packers last year and later had a brief stint with the Colts before being cut loose at the start of the regular season.
In 2019, McIntosh appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.
