Dolphins Sign DL R.J. McIntosh To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:

CB Kalon Barnes OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin (Injured) WR Braylon Sanders WR Freddie Swain (Injured) DT Josiah Bronson T Kion Smith DB Tino Ellis DT Jaylen Twyman RB La’Mical Perine WR Calvin Jackson DB Jamal Perry OT Grant Hermanns C Lamont Gaillard FB Jake Bargas LB Brennan Scarlett DL R.J. McIntosh

McIntosh, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,489,516 contract that included a $321,468 signing bonus with the Giants when he was waived in August.

The Saints claimed McIntosh off of waivers but cut him coming out of training camp. He signed with the Packers last year and later had a brief stint with the Colts before being cut loose at the start of the regular season.

In 2019, McIntosh appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.