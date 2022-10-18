Dolphins Sign RB La’Mical Perine To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve signed former Jets RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad.
Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:
- CB Kalon Barnes
- OL James Empey
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Porter Gustin (Injured)
- S Verone McKinley III
- WR Braylon Sanders
- DT Niles Scott
- DT Ben Stille
- WR Freddie Swain
- DT Josiah Bronson
- T Kion Smith
- OT Brandon Shell
- QB Reid Sinnett
- DB Tino Ellis
- DT Jaylen Twyman
- DE Big Kat Bryant
- RB La’Mical Perine
Perine, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
The Eagles later signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose not long after.
In 2021, Perine appeared in four games for the Jets rushed for 31 yards on eight carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.
During his four-year college career, Perine recorded 493 rushing attempts for 2,485 yards (5.0 YPC) and 22 touchdowns to go along with 72 receptions for 674 yards receiving (9.4 YPC) and eight touchdowns.
