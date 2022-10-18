Dolphins Sign RB La’Mical Perine To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve signed former Jets RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

CB Kalon Barnes OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin (Injured) S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Niles Scott DT Ben Stille WR Freddie Swain DT Josiah Bronson T Kion Smith OT Brandon Shell QB Reid Sinnett DB Tino Ellis DT Jaylen Twyman DE Big Kat Bryant RB La’Mical Perine

Perine, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles later signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose not long after.

In 2021, Perine appeared in four games for the Jets rushed for 31 yards on eight carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.

During his four-year college career, Perine recorded 493 rushing attempts for 2,485 yards (5.0 YPC) and 22 touchdowns to go along with 72 receptions for 674 yards receiving (9.4 YPC) and eight touchdowns.