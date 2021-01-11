Dolphins Signing RB Jordan Scarlett To Futures Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are signing RB Jordan Scarlett to a futures deal.

He’s the 14th player to be signed by Miami to a futures deal. The full list includes:

DE Nick Coe S Brian Cole CB Javaris Davis CB Tino Ellis C Tyler Gauthier T Jonathan Hubbard LB Kylan Johnson TE Chris Myarick G Durval Queiroz Neto DE Tyshun Render QB Reid Sinnett LS Rex Sunahara WR Kirk Merritt RB Jordan Scarlett

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Scarlett, 26, was selected in the fifth round out of Florida by the Panthers in 2019. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2.8M contract when the Panthers waived him this past August.

He had a brief stint on the Lions practice squad before being released again.

In 2019, Scarlett appeared in nine games for the Panthers and rushed for nine yards on four carries (2.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.