Dolphins Signing TE Greg Dulcich To PS

Tom Pelissero reports that former Broncos and Giants TE Greg Dulcich is signing with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Dulcich, 25, was selected by the Broncos with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that included a $992,246 signing bonus when he was waived and claimed by the Giants in November 2024.

He was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and is now headed to Miami.

In 2024, Dulcich appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded five receptions for 28 yards and no touchdowns.