D’Onta Foreman Expected To Be ‘Hot Commodity’ In Free Agency

Aaron Wilson reports that Panthers free agent RB D’Onta Foreman is expected to be a “hot commodity” in free agent this offseason, due to his “production, power and explosiveness.”

League sources tell Wilson that the Panthers are expected to try to retain Foreman.

Foreman, 26, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. From there, Forman had stints with the Colts, Titans and Falcons.

The Panthers signed Foreman to a contract last March.

In 2022, Foreman appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and rushed for 914 yards on 203 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 26 yards receiving and five touchdowns.