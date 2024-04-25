Draft Rumors: Bears, Buccaneers, Lions, Vikings

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • According to Todd McShay, the Bears could look to trade back from pick number nine to recover picks. 
  • If they stay at nine, McShay feels they will take either Texas DT Byron Murphy II or the best available non-quarterback offensive player. 
  • The “only caveat” per McShay is if Washington WR Rome Odunze or LSU WR Malik Nabers falls, the Bears will have an interest. 

Buccaneers

  • A source tells Tony Pauline that the Buccaneers are a team to watch for Marshawn Keeland in round one.

Lions

  • A source tells Tony Pauline that the Lions are a team to watch for Marshawn Keeland in round one.

Vikings

  • Jeff Darlington reports that there is “there is some tension” within the Vikings’ building.
  • Darlington says that the Vikings would “love to trade up” to No. 3 overall for Drake Maye.
  • According to Darlington, the Vikings are also high on J.J. McCarthy.
  • Michael Penix Jr is also an option for Minnesota, per Darlington.
  • According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Vikings are starting to “panic” after recent attempts to trade up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft have been “rebuffed” by other teams. 
  • Without any Day 2 selections, Pauline writes Minnesota will have to sweeten offers by dipping into their 2025 selections. 
  • Pauline reports the Vikings will target Texas DT Byron Murphy II at No. 11 if they are unable to find a trade partner. 
  • According to Todd McShay, the Vikings are looking to trade up for UNC QB Drake Maye
  • McShay believes they will try to move up for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy if they cannot get Maye.
  • If all else fails, McShay feels the Vikings will stay at 11 to either hope McCarthy falls or select Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
  • A source tells Tony Pauline that the Vikings are a team to watch for Marshawn Keeland in round one if they can’t package picks to move up for a quarterback and end up trading back.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply