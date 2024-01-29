Eagles Hiring Former Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt As DL Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are expected to hire former Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt as their defensive line coach under Vic Fangio.

Pelissero adds that the Eagles are also expected to hire Karl Scott as DBs coach.

Hurtt, 45, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the University of Miami from 2003-2004 before becoming FIU’s defensive line coach in 2005. From there, he returned as Miami’s DL coach from 2006-2009 and the same position with Louisville from 2010-2013.

His NFL coaching career began with the Bears as a defensive line assistant in 2014 and was promoted to OLBs coach from 2015-2016. The Seahawks hired him as their defensive line coach in 2017 before promoting him to defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Seahawks defense finished No. 30 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest points allowed, No. 31 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 21 in fewest passing yards allowed.