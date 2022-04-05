Eagles Among Teams Hosting Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux For Top 30 Visit

According to Geoff Mosher, the Eagles are hosting Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux for a top 30 visit.

Aaron Wilson adds Thibodeaux’s visit schedule includes trips to meet with the Giants, Jets, Lions and Texans. He’ll also meet with the Falcons, though Atlanta will go out West to him instead of having him come to Georgia.

Thibodeaux was once viewed as a potential No. 1 pick and still could be a top-five pick at the end of April.

However, there have been whispers that teams in the NFL aren’t as high on Thibodeaux as the outside perception, and he could be in for a draft-day slide.

The Eagles don’t pick until No. 15, so they could be pondering a move up for Thibodeaux if he starts to slide.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Thibodeaux, 21, was the No. 1 high school recruit entering Oregon in 2019 and backed that up over his three years, finishing as an AP All-American his final two years.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Thibodeaux as his No. 4 overall player.

During his three-year college career at Oregon, Thibodeaux appeared in 30 games and recorded 126 tackles, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.