Broncos Sign New DL John Franklin-Myers To Two-Year, $15M Deal

New Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers has agreed to a new two-year, $15 million deal as part of the trade from the Jets, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Franklin-Myers new deal includes $10 million guaranteed and $8 million fully guaranteed with a $4 million signing bonus.

The trade was a salary cap move for the Jets, who will net over $7 million of cap space to work with.

Franklin-Myers, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when he signed a four-year, $55 million extension.

The Jets restructured Franklin Myers’ contract earlier this offseason by converting $6 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, which freed up $4.8 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Franklin-Myers appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets. He finished with 33 total tackles 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections.