Broncos Signing Fifth-Round CB Kris Abrams-Draine

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms with fifth-round CB Kris Abrams-Draine on a four-year rookie contract.
Denver has now signed four picks from the 2024 NFL Draft up to this point:
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Bo Nix
|QB
|3
|76
|Jonah Elliss
|DE
|4
|102
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|5
|145
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Signed
|5
|147
|Audric Estime
|RB
|Signed
|7
|235
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|Signed
|7
|256
|Nick Gargiulo
|C
|Signed
Abrams-Draine, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri. He earned second-team All-American honors in 2023 and was also a first-team All-SEC selection.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.368 rookie contract that includes a $1.092 million signing bonus.
During his college career, Abrams-Draine recorded 136 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and 34 pass defenses.
