Broncos Signing Fifth-Round CB Kris Abrams-Draine

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms with fifth-round CB Kris Abrams-Draine on a four-year rookie contract. 

Denver has now signed four picks from the 2024 NFL Draft up to this point: 

Round Pick Player Pos. Note
1 12 Bo Nix QB  
3 76 Jonah Elliss DE  
4 102 Troy Franklin WR  
5 145 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Signed
5 147 Audric Estime RB Signed
7 235 Devaughn Vele WR Signed
7 256 Nick Gargiulo C Signed

 

Abrams-Draine, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri. He earned second-team All-American honors in 2023 and was also a first-team All-SEC selection. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.368 rookie contract that includes a $1.092 million signing bonus. 

During his college career, Abrams-Draine recorded 136 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and 34 pass defenses. 

