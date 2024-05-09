Broncos Signing Fifth-Round CB Kris Abrams-Draine

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms with fifth-round CB Kris Abrams-Draine on a four-year rookie contract.

Denver has now signed four picks from the 2024 NFL Draft up to this point:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Bo Nix QB 3 76 Jonah Elliss DE 4 102 Troy Franklin WR 5 145 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Signed 5 147 Audric Estime RB Signed 7 235 Devaughn Vele WR Signed 7 256 Nick Gargiulo C Signed

Abrams-Draine, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri. He earned second-team All-American honors in 2023 and was also a first-team All-SEC selection.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.368 rookie contract that includes a $1.092 million signing bonus.

During his college career, Abrams-Draine recorded 136 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and 34 pass defenses.