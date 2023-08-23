Eagles Sign WR Freddie Swain

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed WR Freddie Swain to the roster.

Eagles have signed WR Freddie Swain. pic.twitter.com/64i6mArpKC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2023

He was with Miami earlier this preseason before being injured and cut.

Swain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp.

Swain quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad and he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster. Denver cut him loose in March and he was claimed by the Dolphins. However, Miami cut him loose during training camp.

In 2022, Swain appeared in four games for the Broncos and Dolphins and caught four passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.