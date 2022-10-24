Eagles Sign WR Greg Ward To Practice Squad

The Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed WR Greg Ward to their practice squad.

Ward, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot and eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal last year.

The Eagles re-signed Ward in March but placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. They released him from IR with a settlement back in September.

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.