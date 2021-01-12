Falcons Conducted Second Interview With Rams’ Brad Holmes, He’s Among Finalists For GM Job

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons had a second interview with Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes on Saturday.

Pelissero adds Holmes is a finalist for Atlanta’s general manager job along with Saints assistant GM Terry Fontenot, while former Texans GM Rick Smith is also in the mix.

Holmes, 41, has spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Rams, starting as a public relations intern and working his way up to director of college scouting.

We’ll have more on the Falcons GM search as the news is available.