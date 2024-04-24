Draft Rumors: Michael Penix Jr., Marshon Lattimore, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- According to Tony Pauline, the Buccaneers are viewed as a “perfect fit” for Missouri DL Darius Robinson.
Falcons
- Interestingly enough, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Falcons as a possible “curveball quarterback team” in the draft.
- The Falcons reportedly worked out Washington QB Michael Penix Jr and had a visit lined up with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy that was later canceled.
- Taking a quarterback right after signing Kirk Cousins would be surprising, but Breer says this would give them the flexibility to sit the new guy for two to three years like the Packers did with Jordan Love.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have also heard from multiple sources that the Falcons like Penix a lot and he’s a plausible target for them at some point in the draft.
- However, Fowler writes the most popular prediction he’s heard from other evaluators is the Falcons selecting Alabama DE Dallas Turner at No. 8.
- One NFC official told Fowler not to rule out Texas DT Byron Murphy II as an option for the Falcons.
- Utah OL Sataoa Laumea had an official visit with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
Panthers
- League sources tell Jonathan Jones that they believe the Panthers will target a receiver with either their No. 33 or No. 39 overall pick.
- Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher took an official visit with the Panthers. (Matt Freeman)
- Alabama DE Chris Braswell had a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Ben Standig)
Saints
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints explored trading CB Marshon Lattimore during free agency and he could be a fallback option for a team that strikes out on adding a cornerback this week.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Florida State DT Braden Fiske met extensively with the Saints’ DL coaches.
