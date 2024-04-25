Draft Rumors: Cardinals, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Rams

Cardinals
- According to Todd McShay, the Cardinals plan to either stay at pick four and draft OSU WR Marvin Harrison Jr. or trade back to six with the Giants if they believe they could still get Harrison.
- According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Cardinals would likely target Texas WR Xavier Worthy if they trade down from No. 4 overall.
Eagles
- Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan notes there’s been surprising buzz about the Eagles looking to add to their receiving corps, as new OC Kellen Moore runs an 11-personnel base offense with three receivers.
Falcons
- Per Todd McShay, the Falcons will have multiple offers to move down.
- McShay believes Atlanta will either take the top defensive player at pick number eight or move down and take the best defender available.
Giants
- Per Todd McShay, the Giants “want most” to trade up with New England to take UNC QB Drake Maye.
- McShay believes they will take Washington WR Rome Odunze if New York cannot pull off a trade.
Rams
- Ian Rapoport confirms that the Rams have made calls about trading up, possibly into the top 10.
- According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Rams will target Georgia TE Brock Bowers if they are able to trade into the top 10 picks from No. 19 overall.
