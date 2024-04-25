NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young, Xavier Legette, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The NFL recently announced they won’t conclude their investigation into the Falcons’ possible tampering violation before signing Kirk Cousins, meaning they will not be at risk of losing a draft pick this year. GM Terry Fontenot said they’ve been fully cooperative with the NFL and will continue working with them in their investigation.

“The league has been very communicative with us and throughout the whole process,” Fontenot said, via Charles Odum of the Associated Press. “I really appreciate them. We’ve obviously cooperated and provided them all the information. Again, not really any update from our end. We’ll just continue to cooperate and control what you can control as we get ready for this draft. We’re excited moving forward.”

Fontenot couldn’t elaborate on the situation given they are still under review.

“Again, it’s not something we can talk about as long as it’s under review. … We’ve been cooperative with the league and the way they’ve communicated with us. We appreciate the process they’ve gone through.”

Panthers

2023 first-round QB Bryce Young didn’t have the rookie season many had hoped for as the team went 2-15 and fired former HC Frank Reich. Young noted last season gave him plenty to learn from and he’s excited for a fresh start with new HC Dave Canales.

“I just want to be the best version I can,” Young said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Obviously, we have a lot of change in the system. New coaching staff, a couple of new pieces. So, it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to grow and build together. But, I think as a team, individually, all combined, I think we learned a lot and grew a lot. Obviously, it was not the year we wanted to have last year. But, you know, you’re able to learn from those experiences.”

New Panthers WR Diontae Johnson is embracing a new beginning and feels Young is intelligent: “I’m here to make him better.” (Joe Person)

is embracing a new beginning and feels Young is intelligent: “I’m here to make him better.” (Joe Person) Canales told Johnson he will play the X receiver and be the first read on most pass plays. (Person)

Johnson noted he isn’t worried about any of the contract negotiations: “I’m here to help the team win.” (David Newton)

Regarding South Carolina WR Xavier Legette saying the Panthers told him they’d pick him at No. 33 if he’s available, Canales responded: “Oh yeah, I said that to him, and 50 other guys.” (Gantt)

Saints

Saints OL James Hurst, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, said the organization has been aware of his plans for a while and he wanted to give New Orleans plenty of time to plan for the draft and free agency, per Katherine Terrell.